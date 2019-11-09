Bellator 233 Results: John Salter Bests Costello van Steenis

Bellator 233 went down from the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma earlier today (Fri. October 8, 2019).
In the main event of the night, middleweights John Salter and Costello van Steenis went head-to-head. Also, in the co-main event, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal takes on Andrew Kapel at a catchweight, in what was the final fight of Lawal’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
Check out the full Bellator 233 results below.
Bellator 233 Results
Main Card:
- John Salter def. Costello van Steenis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Andrew Kapel def. Muhammed Lawal via R1 KO (punches, 1:22)
- Arlene Blencowe def. Leslie Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Tyrell Fortune def. Azunna Anyanwu via R2 TKO (punches, 1:56)
Prelims:
- Tyree Fortune def. Chuck Campbell via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Logan Storley def. E.J. Brooks via R1 TKO (injury, 5:00)
- Julius Anglickas def. Jordan Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Amanda Bell def. Janay Harding via R3 TKO (strikes, 4:44)
- Kyle Crutchmer def. Robert Gidron via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Romero Cotton def. Jason Perrotta via R1 TKO (injury, 2:16)
- Christian Edwards def. Cesar Bennett via R1 KO (head kick, 0:16)
- Grant Neal def. Jimmy Lugo via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 30-26)
