Bellator 233 Results: John Salter Bests Costello van Steenis

Bellator 233 went down from the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma earlier today (Fri. October 8, 2019).

In the main event of the night, middleweights John Salter and Costello van Steenis went head-to-head. Also, in the co-main event, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal takes on Andrew Kapel at a catchweight, in what was the final fight of Lawal’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Check out the full Bellator 233 results below.

Bellator 233 Results

Main Card:

John Salter def. Costello van Steenis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrew Kapel def. Muhammed Lawal via R1 KO (punches, 1:22)

Arlene Blencowe def. Leslie Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tyrell Fortune def. Azunna Anyanwu via R2 TKO (punches, 1:56)

Prelims: