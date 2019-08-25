Bellator 225 Highlights: Sergei Kharitonov Thwarts Matt Mitrione

In the main event of Bellator 225 tonight, Sergei Kharitonov picked up a big TKO victory over Matt Mitrione.
Mitrione had some serious issues with his mouthpiece, which fell out of his mouth several times in the first round. In the second round, after the mouthpiece fell out again, Mitrione, who was caught with a big knee from Kharitonov, which dropped him. Kharitonov followed up with some ground-and-pound for the wi.
Check out the finish here:
LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 225 has wrapped up, but you can check out our full results from the event here.
