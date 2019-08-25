Bellator 225 Highlights: Sergei Kharitonov Thwarts Matt Mitrione

Spread the word!













In the main event of Bellator 225 tonight, Sergei Kharitonov picked up a big TKO victory over Matt Mitrione.

Mitrione had some serious issues with his mouthpiece, which fell out of his mouth several times in the first round. In the second round, after the mouthpiece fell out again, Mitrione, who was caught with a big knee from Kharitonov, which dropped him. Kharitonov followed up with some ground-and-pound for the wi.

Check out the finish here:

PRIDE's legendary paratrooper, Sergei Kharitonov (30-7, 2 NC), is now unbeaten in 8 straight bouts, repeatedly bobbling Matt Mitrione's mouthpiece en route to a brutal, second-round salvo! The 39-year-old has stopped 28, 19 by knockout. And #Bellator225 ends with all finishes. pic.twitter.com/Yf7O9bOwLB August 25, 2019

LowKickMMA’s coverage of Bellator 225 has wrapped up, but you can check out our full results from the event here.