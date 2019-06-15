Bellator 222 Highlights: Juan Archuleta Crushes Eduardo Dantas With One Punch

Spread the word!













On the main card of tonight’s (Fri. January 14, 2019) Bellator 222 event on DAZN, Juan Archuleta pulled off a ridiculous last-second knockout win over Eduardo Dantas.

Archuleta uncorked a hellacious blow with one second left in the second round. The shot rendered Dantas unconscious, and Archuleta proceeded to call out newly-crowned Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Check out the finish here:

