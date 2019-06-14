Bellator 222 Betting Odds: Is Neiman Gracie Favored To Upset Rory MacDonald?

Spread the word!













The final betting odds are in for Bellator 222.

The show goes down tonight (Friday, June 14, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The preliminary card will air online at 6:30 p.m. EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Rory MacDonald vs. Neiman Gracie in a Welterweight Grand Prix Semifinal Title bout will headline the event. Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six-bout main card is Dillon Danis vs. Max Humphrey in a 175-pound catchweight bout, Ricky Bandejas vs. Patrick Mix at bantamweight, Eduardo Dantas vs. Juan Archuleta in a featherweight clash, and Darrion Caldwell vs. Kyoji Horiguchi in a bantamweight title contest.

Bellator 222 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers, MacDonald is a -130 favorite over Gracie, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Sonnen being a +265 underdog against Machida, who is a -355 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

Main Card (DAZN/10 p.m. ET)