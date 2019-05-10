Spread the word!













Bellator 221 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 221 is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire for the Bellator lightweight title will headline this show. Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee in a featherweight bout, Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones in a heavyweight bout, and James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton in a featherweight bout.

Bellator MMA officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 221 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Michael Chandler (154.8) vs. champ Patricio Freire (154.7) – for Chandler’s lightweight title

Douglas Lima (169.5) vs. Michael Page (169.9) – welterweight grand prix semifinal

Pat Curran (146) vs. A.J. McKee (145.8)

Jake Hager () vs. T.J. Jones (263.7)

James Bennett () vs Tywan Claxton (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:30 p.m. ET)