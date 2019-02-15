Bellator 216 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

Bellator 216 is set to take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.



Michael Page vs. Paul Daley in a welterweight bout will headline this show. Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.



Rounding out the six bout main card is Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson in a heavyweight bout, Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva in a welterweight bout, and Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher in a women’s flyweight bout.



Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 216 on Friday. Here are the results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Michael Page (170) vs. Paul Daley (170) – welterweight grand prix opening round

Cheick Kongo (236) vs. Vitaly Minakov (240.5)

Mirko Cro Cop (234.5) vs. Roy Nelson (259.5)

Yaroslav Amosov () vs. Erick Silva (170)

Colby Fletcher (122.25) vs. Valerie Loureda (123.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (online, 7 p.m. ET)

Tyrell Fortune (246.25) vs. Ryan Pokryfky ()

Pat Casey (155.75) vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev ()

Vinicius De Jesus (171) vs. Rodolpho Barcellos (169.5)

Kemran Lachinov () vs. Kastriot Xhema (165) – 165-pound catchweight

Reginaldo Felix (185) vs. Justin Sumter (185.5)

Jesse Kosakowski (168) vs. Rodolfo Neves Rocha ()

Demetrios Plaza (169.5) vs. Andrews Rodriguez (169.5)



