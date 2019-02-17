Bellator 216 Live Stream Results

Bellator 216 results are underway as the Viacom-owned promotion will stage one of the most anticipated fights in quite some time.



Michael Page and Paul Daley meet in a welterweight bout in the main event. The fight will settle the bad blood of their years-long rivalry. It is also part of the Bellator welterweight grand prix.



Cheick Kongo and Vitaly Minakov meet in a heavyweight bout in the co-main event.



Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson is next in a heavyweight bout.



Yaroslav Amosov vs. Erick Silva is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Amasov nails a knee to the body. He connects on a right cross a few seconds later. Amosov doesn’t get the takedown. They’re clinched up against the fence and they’ve separated. In round 2, Amosov throws a kick caught by Silva as he dumps Amosov on the mat momentarily. mosov gets Silva down and he’s going to work. Controlling the action here with strikes and positioning before Silva gets to his feet and slammed again. Amosov with a few strikes from top position, working from half-guard. In round 3, Amosov pursues the takedown and eventually gets it after throwing a right hand and changing levels. Silva is back up, grabbing the fence, and Amosov in position to get him down again. Silva does well to scramble to a front headlock but he takes a body kick on the exit and they’re back to striking. Amosov got the decision win.



Opening the main card on DAZN is Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher in a women’s flyweight bout. In round 1, a fast start for both women. They’re wasting no time trading. Loureda throwing an array of kicks. Down goes Fletcher on a left hook and Loureda finished it up with strikes on the ground.



Main Card (9 pm EST., DAZN)



Welterweight bout: Michael Page vs. Paul Daley



Heavyweight bout: Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov



Heavyweight bout: Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson



Welterweight bout: Yaroslav Amosov def. Erick Silva via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)



Women’s Flyweight bout : Valerie Loureda def. Colby Fletcher by TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of round 1



Preliminary Card (7 pm EST., DAZN )





Tyrell Fortune def. Ryan Pokryfky via first-round TKO (2:21)

Nekruz Mirkhojaev def. Patrick Casey via submission (neck crank) (R3, 1:18)

Vinicius De Jesus def. Rodolpho Barcellos via first-round TKO (3:46)

Kemran Lachinov def. Kastriot Xhema via submission (kneebar) (R2, 0:53)

Justin Sumter def. Reginaldo Felix via submission (RNC) (R2, 3:27)

Jesse Kosakowski def. Rodolfo Rocha via submission (RNC) (R2, 3:05)

Demetrius Plaza def. Andrews Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27 x2)



