Bellator 214 Salaries: Fedor & Ryan Bader Bank Big In Inglewood

Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader will headline tomorrow’s Bellator 214 and both men will cash six-figure paychecks for their efforts.

The Forum in Inglewood, Ca., will host the event that will crown both the World Heavyweight Grand Prix winner and a new heavyweight champion. Fedor will bring home a flat rate of $300,000 for his efforts while Bader will cash the only other six-figure payday on the night at $150,000 (flat rate). (h/t MMA Fighting).

Aaron Pico will look to take the next step in his meteoric rise, he will earn a $45,000/$45,000 show/win split. Pico will be facing his toughest test to date in the MMA Lab’s Henry Corrales. Corrales will bank a $35,000/$35,000

show/win split.

Former professional wrestler Jack Swagger, whose real name is Jake Hager, will make his “real” fighting debut in a feature main card bout. Swagger will make a flat $50,000 for his new vocation. His opponent, J.W. Kiser, will earn $7,000/$7,000.

Juan Archuleta will net a flat $25,000 while his opponent, Rick Bandejas, will bank a flat $30,000 for their bantamweight scrap. And kicking off the main card is a featherweight. For his part, Brandon McMahon will earn a $3,500/$3,500 show/win split. His adversary Adel Altamimi will bank $10,000/$10,000.

These figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings. Certain sponsorship incomes, contract clauses, or discretionary bonuses are not publicly disclosed.