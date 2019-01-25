Bellator 214 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Now

Tomorrow’s (Sat., January 26, 2019) Bellator 214 from The Forum in Inglewood, California, is nearly upon us.

The event features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader for the vacant Bellator heavyweight title. The bout will serve as the finale of the Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix. The co-main event features rising star Aaron Pico’s next fight on his quest to becoming champion. He’ll take on Henry Corrales.

Fighters weighed in at today’s early weigh-ins. Now all that’s left is for the card’s competitors to square off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can watch them streaming live at 3 p.m. EST here: