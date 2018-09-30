Bellator 206 Salaries: Rampage Jackson & Wanderlei Silva Make Bank

Bellator 206 salaries have been released following a night of great fights that aired on not a television channel but rather a new streaming service. The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 206 salaries on Sunday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

Bellator 206 took place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald for the middleweight title served as the headliner that saw Mousasi successfully retain after finishing the fight by TKO. Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva in a heavyweight bout was the co-main event, which marked the fourth time they have fought each other and had Jackson winning to tie it up.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Andrey Koreshkov vs. Douglas Lima in a welterweight tournament opening round, Leandro Higo vs. Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout, Keri Melendez vs. Dakota Zimmerman in a women’s strawweight bout, and Gaston Bolanos vs. Ysidro Gutierrez in a featherweight bout.

Jackson and Silva made the most bank out of any fighter on this card as the former UFC light heavyweight champion made $300,000 (no win bonus) while the MMA Legend made $200,000 (no win bonus). In the headliner, Mousasi and MacDonald made the exact same amount of money with $150,000 (no win bonus)

Bellator 206 Salaries

The full Bellator 206 payouts for the main card include the following, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

Gegard Mousasi: $150,000 (no win bonus) def. Rory MacDonald: $150,000 (no win bonus)

Quinton Jackson: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Wanderlei Silva: $200,000 (no win bonus)

Douglas Lima: $130,000 (no win bonus) def. Andrey Koreshkov: $55,000

Aaron Pico: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Leandro Higo: $14,000

Keri Melendez: $25,000 (no win bonus) def. Dakota Zimmerman: $4,000

Gaston Bolanos: $24,000 to show (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Ysidro Gutierrez: $2,000