Bellator 203 Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, July 14, 2018) will come in the form of Bellator 203. Headlining the card are Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Daniel Weichel, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the rest of the main card.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (c) and Daniel Weichel meet in a women’s featherweight title bout in the main event.

Alessio Sakara and Jamie Sloane meet in a light heavyweight bout in the co-main event.

Michele Martignoni vs. Simone D’Anna is up next.

Andrey Koreshkov vs. Vaso Bakocevic is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Koreshkov was keeping his distance with kicks before landing a devastating spinning body kick that dropped him then landed some strikes on the ground. Done.

Will Fleury vs. Alen Amedovski is up next. In round 1, Amedovski caught him with some wild strikes while Fleury was looking for the takedown, which he got in the opening minute. Fleury worked him over with strikes from half guard before Amedovski got to his feet. Amedovski dropped him with two overhand rights and finished him off on the ground.



Opening the main card on Paramount Network is Simone La Preziosa vs. Maxim Radu in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Radu got the takedown right out of the gate and locked in a guillotine choke but Preziosa got out of it and stood up. Radu took him down again and got side control where Preziosa landed some big elbows. Radu landed some big strikes while on top but Preziosa got back to his feet before being taken down again with a minute and half to go. Radu landed big shots to earn the TKO win.

