In the midst of an impressive 10-fight undefeated streak, surging welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad has claimed that former interim titleholder, Colby Covington is “the easiest fight in the division” – as he clamors for his eventual shot at divisional spoils.

Muhammad, who has landed victories in each of his last five Octagon outings, most recently turned in an impressive, and rather one-sided unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 back in May of last year.

As for Covington, the current number two ranked contender and former interim welterweight titleholder, has yet to return to the Octagon since March of last year, then handing former title challenger and arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal a one-sided unanimous judging loss of his own.

Expected to make his Octagon return against champion, Leon Edwards at either UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, or UFC 295 in New York, respectively, Covington has been slammed for returning to competition in a championship pairing.

Belal Muhammad fancies his chances in fight with Colby Covington

Himself clamoring for a rematch title fight with Birmingham native, Edwards later this year, Muhammad has described Covington as the most straightforward and easiest fight at the welterweight limit.

“I think Leon (Edwards) would be a harder fight,” Belal Muhammad told WGN News during a recent interview. “I think Colby’s the easiest fight in the division. I think that he’s got up to where he’s at just because he talks a lot and he had Donald Trump in his corner with him.”

“For Leon Edwards, he’s where I’m at, he’s on a long winning streak,” Belal Muhammad explained. “He’s on a 10-fight winning steak, same way as I am. I think I want that one more just because the taste the last one left in my mouth. There was unfinished business, there was no ending to that fight, and I just want to know what would happen in that fight.”

Over the course of his impressive 10-fight undefeated run, Muhammad has landed notable victories over the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and the aforenoted, Burns.