BBC Release Documentary About BRAVE CF’s Abdul Kareem Al Selwady

Former BRAVE CF lightweight champion Abdul Kareem Al Selwady is the subject of a newly released documentary put out by the BBC, arguably the world’s premier broadcaster.

The 27-minute long show followed Al Selwady over a two month period as he prepared for his first title defense at BRAVE CF 23, where he took on Brazil’s Luan “Miau.”

Al Selwady is also known as ” The Pride of Palestine,” and the documentary explores what it means for an athlete to carry the pressure of representing a whole people on his shoulders, alongside his day-to-day sporting commitments.

Without going too much into spoiler territory, it is safe to say that finale is no cookie-cutter ending. The documentary will appeal to people far beyond the sports community but is sure to resonate strongly with MMA fans keen to learn more about what it takes to compete in the sport they love.