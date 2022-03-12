Nalchik native, Azamat Murzakanov has landed in the UFC in spectacular fashion — rallying in his promotional debut to stop Tafon Nchukwi with a huge third round flying knee to open the UFC Vegas 50 card.

Improving to 11-0 as a professional, Murzakanov, who now possesses eight separate knockout victories — managed to stop Nchukwi with less than a minute elapsed in the opening frame — dropping the later with a huge flying knee on entry to an exchange, before following up with subsequent ground strikes to land a debut victory in his first Octagon outing.

Below, catch the highlights of a massive flying knee win for Azamat Murzakanov

AZAMAT MURZAKANOV WITH THE FLYING KNEE COMEBACK 🤯



[ #UFCVegas50 | Prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/vzdiXXbVNA — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.