Nalchik native, Azamat Murzakanov has landed in the UFC in spectacular fashion — rallying in his promotional debut to stop Tafon Nchukwi with a huge third round flying knee to open the UFC Vegas 50 card.
Improving to 11-0 as a professional, Murzakanov, who now possesses eight separate knockout victories — managed to stop Nchukwi with less than a minute elapsed in the opening frame — dropping the later with a huge flying knee on entry to an exchange, before following up with subsequent ground strikes to land a debut victory in his first Octagon outing.