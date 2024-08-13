Azalia Amineva Calls Out Imane Khelif: Remember When I Knocked You Down?

Azalia Ameniva has called out Imane Khelif for a rematch following the latter’s gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

As we know, the Imane Khelif controversy has made some serious noise in recent weeks. It all stems from an allegation that she failed a gender eligibility test during the 2023 World Championships. As time has gone on, though, it has been suggested that the whole thing was blown out of proportion.

Either way, Khelif has had to face a great deal of criticism. One person who has thrown shade at her is Azalia Ameniva, who battled Imane during the aforementioned World Championships. Khelif was judged to have won the fight, only for it to be later declared a no contest.

Now, Amineva has suggested that they should run it back.

🇷🇺🇩🇿 Russian boxer Azalia Amineva challenged Imane Khelif:



“Remember how I knocked you out in 2023?”



Olympics without Russia is different…



— Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 5, 2024

Amineva calls out Imane Khelif

“Hi, Imane Khelif. Don’t u think there is too much unfounded hype around you? Do you remember how you and I boxed at the World Championships in 2023 in India? Where I knock you down. I’m ready to repeat that moment and send you to the floor again, to answer for all the girls you got in the way of.”

There definitely appears to be some bad blood between these two women. After all, there’s an argument to be made that the aforementioned disqualification was the catalyst behind this entire saga.

For Imane Khelif, you’d have to think that she’ll be happy to sit back and relax for a while in the wake of a crazy few weeks. However, when she does get back into the ring, this is the kind of showdown that could prove to be a real moneymaker for her.

Either way, the dust is beginning to clear. When it’s all said and done, this feels like a story that is going to stand the test of time as one of the biggest tales of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.