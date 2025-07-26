Asu Almabayev Wrestles His Way to Dominant Decision Win Over Jose Ochoa – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Asu Almabayev climbed back into the win column at UFC Abu Dhabi, delivering a dominant performance against Jose Ochoa.

The opening round was largely dominated by Almabayev, courtesy of the Kazakh’s unrelenting wrestling. However, it was Ochoa who ended the stanza on top, taking his opponent’s back and locking in a body triangle.

While the momentum seemingly switched at the end of the first, Almabayev was quick to take back control of the fight in round two, getting on top of Ochoa and stifling his opponent’s offense. With less than a minute to go, Ochoa went fishing for a Hail Mary armbar, but Almabayev’s defense held up.

Almabayev once again put Ochoa on his back in the third, securing his fifth victory inside the Octagon and 22nd overall.

Official Result: Asu Almabayev def. Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa at UFC Abu Dhabi: