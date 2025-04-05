The “American Ninja” Asa Ten Pow would return with a vengeance against the fan favorite and multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Seksan in their thrilling but one-sided affair at ONE Fight Night 30. Asa Ten Pow would absolutely style on the Thai legend, beating him down with leg kicks in the first before dropping badly with a cross at the end of the round.

The second round wouldn’t fare better for Seksan as Asa Ten Pow would continue to put a beating on him and drop him again with a brutal uppercut and continue to land at will on “The Man Who Yields to No One” as he continues to dominate him. Then, finally ending Seksan’s night by landing an overhand behind Seksan’s guard that would force Olivier Coste to step in and save the Thai legend from the American Muay Thai phenom.

Asa Ten Pow’s future is brighter than ever with his win over Seksan.

With Seksan being easily the biggest win of his career and just being shy of the Top 5 rankings at bantamweight the time may be now for the American striker to make his run for a title, as he is 35 and some of the top dogs at bantamweight such as Superlek and Nico Carrillo can’t even make the weight at the division anymore. That, and with old rival Rambolek sitting in the 5th rank spot, a rematch between the two may be the chance for the American to make his move for Muay Thai gold.