Artur Beterbiev set to fight Dmitry Bivol in undisputed title rematch on February 22. in Saudi Arabia

Off the back of their controversial title fight earlier this year, Artur Beterbiev and former champion, Dmitry Bivol are set to lock horns once more as soon as February 22. — booking a light heavyweight undisputed championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Sharing the squared circle back in October, Betebiev and Bivol battled over the course of twelve gruelling rounds in Riyadh, in their heralded undisputed light heavyweight championship clash.

And emerging with his unbeaten record in tow, newly-minted undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Beterbiev bested Bivol in a controversial majority decision (116-112, 115-113, 114-114) effort — to much debate and scrutiny in the immediate aftermath.

However, on social media tonight, Saudi adviser, Turki Alalshikh confirmed Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will share the ring one more on February 22. in another light heavyweight undisputed title clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“One of the greatest cards ever on February 22 in Riyadh,” Alalshikh posted on X.

One of the greatest cards ever on February 22 in Riyadh 🥊🔥#BigTime#RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/4jQEowMXvD — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) December 2, 2024

As well as the title rematch bout between Beterbiev and Bivol, an IBF heavyweight title fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker is on deck, with the monstrous pairing set to take co-headlining honors.

Furthermore, and undisputed WBC lightweightand title fight is set, as Shakur Stevenson takes on challenger, Floyd Schofield.

Carlos Adames also returns in a slated main card bout as he defends the WBC middleweight crown in a clash against Hamzah Sheeraz.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Israil Madrimov also take each other on in an interim WBC super welterweight title fight.

And finally, opening the main card, an interim WBC heavyweight championship is on the line between surging Chinese puncher, Zhilei Zhang, and Agit Kabayel.