Artem Lobov Slams BKFC President Over Pay Issues: ‘He Knows He Owes Me Money’

Artem Lobov claims Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship still owes him a substantial amount from his time competing for the promotion.

Best known for his seven-fight run in the UFC and being Conor McGregor’s former best friend, Lobov fought for BKFC three times in 2019, going 2-1 in the process. His biggest moment came at BKFC 6, when he scored an upset victory over former WBA welterweight champion Paulie Malignaggi.

However, according to Lobov, he has still not been paid for the event.

“I don’t understand what he was denying because he knows he owes me money,” Lobov told Bloody Elbow. “He’s saying denying that, oh, it’s it’s it wasn’t 200,000 pay-per-view sold, but this is simply what he announced. You know, he announced, and somebody actually pulled up an article there under Twitter, the tweet of Ariel Helwani and Feldman talking about this. “Someone pulled up an article where David Feldman announced 200,000 pay-per-views sold. Like, he’s never provided me with the real numbers. So, I can only go off by what he reported to the media, you know, worldwide. So, that’s where I got this number. Now, fair enough. If he’s saying it was around 100,000 pay-per-view sold, okay, no problem. In that case, he owed me about $75,000, you know.”

Artem Lobov seeking $30 million payday from Conor McGregor

The BKFC, of course, is co-owned by McGregor, the man who used to be besties with Lobov.

The pair’s relationship soured after ‘The Russian Hammer’ filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against McGregor to claim a stake in his Proper No. Twelve brand of whiskey. Lobov admitted to turning down a $1 million offer from the Irish megastar after the brand took off. Instead, Lobov is seeking five percent of the proceeds received when McGregor sold Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for a whopping $600 million.