Artem Lobov Paid Back Michael Johnson’s UFC Moncton Weigh-In Fine

Artem Lobov is a man of his word.

Initially, Lobov was scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC Moncton. However, Tukhugov was removed from the fight after his involvement in the post-UFC 229 melee.

Instead, Michael Johnson accepted the fight on three weeks’ notice. As a token of respect for Johnson accepting the fight on short notice, Lobov said that if Johnson missed weight for the featherweight contest, he’d pay back the fine Johnson would receive.

As it turns out, Johnson did end up missing weight for his fight with “The Russian Hammer.” He was fined 20 percent of his fight purse, which, by rule, Lobov couldn’t decline. Despite this, “The Menace” ended up winning the contest via unanimous decision.

Johnson was vocal about his doubts regarding whether or not Lobov would be a man of his word. It turns out, Lobov actually did pay Johnson back. Today (Thurs. November 8, 2018) Johnson took to Twitter to reveal that Lobov did, in fact, follow through on his word. Johnson said that Lobov had also earned his respect:

“In my book respect is always earned, never given. Hats off to @ rushammer for not only a tough fight our last outing, but also being a man of your word. Respect was earned, hands down.”

Lobov offered a friendly response: