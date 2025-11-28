Arman Tsarukyan Did What Khamzat Chimaev & Islam Makhachev Could Not do But Is Being Punished – MMA Insider

MMA insider Ariel Helwani has expressed his confusion at Arman Tsarukyan not being included in the UFC’s recently announced interim lightweight title fight.

As we know, Arman Tsarukyan is coming off the back of a blockbuster win over Dan Hooker. We also know that UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria is set to take some time off to deal with some personal issues, which has led the promotion down the path of creating an interim title belt. However, even though Arman was open to a quick turnaround, the promotion instead opted to book Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett for the vacant strap.

It’s safe to say that a lot of fans, pundits and fighters weren’t particularly keen on this decision. Tsarukyan has certainly earned the right to go after gold, but who knows, maybe they are saving him for an undisputed title fight against Topuria, with this serving as some kind of makeshift four-man tournament.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Ariel Helwani gave his thoughts on the Arman Tsarukyan situation.

Ariel Helwani’s view on Arman Tsarukyan

“Arman sat patiently. He went out there. He steamrolled right through Dan Hooker. He did exactly what Khamzat and Islam did not do. He finished his opponent on the ground in dominant, impressive fashion and now what is he? He’s just floating in the wind and he’s not even next apparently.

“Now of course everything could change. Nothing really means anything. They make up the rules as they go along. But to put Justin and Paddy in the interim title shot slot and then have the winner of that fight fight Ilia is insane to me.”​

Regardless of whether or not Tsarukyan is waiting for his turn against Topuria or just not being included in the plans, the UFC certainly isn’t in any rush to push him.