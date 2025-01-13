Video – Arman Tsarukyan BLASTS Nina Drama with axe kick ahead of UFC 311 title fight

ByRoss Markey
Putting the finishing touches on his camp pre-UFC 311, Arman Tsarukyan showed off his amazing flexibility once more on social media — this time landing a wayward axe kick in the direction of content creator, Nina Drama before his rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, will get the chance to avenge his first Octagon loss in this weekend’s rematch with Makhachev — having entered the promotion five years ago against the Russian in a back-and-forth unanimous decision defeat.

gettyimages 2188609473 612x612 1

Earning his re-run with the current pound-for-pound number one back in April, Tsarukyan narrowly out-pointed former undisputed champion and common-foe, Charles Oliveira over the course of three rounds at UFC 300 — in a controversial and debated judging success.

Arman Tsarukyan reveals talks to take on Islam Makhachev in December title fight at UFC 310
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Arman Tsarukyan slams axe kick on Nina Drama during recent shoot

And on social media this week, Drama posted behind the scenes footage of her recent segment with Armenian star, Tsarukyan — which included her finding herself on the receiving end of a wayward axe kick attempt whilst holding pads for the apologetic title challenger.

In the midst of a four-fight winning charge to his premiere title shot, prior to his win over Sao Paulo finishing star, Oliveira, Tsarukyan bested the trio of Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and promotional alum, Damir Ismagulov.

And despite taking on current number one pound-for-pound ranked fighter, Makhachev next weekend, Tsarukyan has voiced his disagreement with the current standings, claiming heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones should sit atop the list.

“In my opinion, he’s (Islam Makhachev) number two,” Arman Tsarukyan said. Number one is Jon Jones, for me personally. But for sure, in the 155-pound division, he’s the pound-for-pound best.”

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

