Ariel Helwani will part ways with ESPN on June 15.

The veteran MMA reporter joined the sports network in 2018 and has delivered lots of great content during his three-year stint with the company. He began co-hosting weekly on ESPN+ with Chael Sonnen for “Ariel & The Bad Guy”, Helwani continued in the Monday slot that brought him success with The MMA Hour during his time at MMA Fighting. The show was rebranded for ESPN and named “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show”. Once the pandemic hit his Monday show evolved into a talk show with great success as he teamed up with Daniel Cormier for “DC & Helwani.

The network thanked Helwani for his contributions during time with them.

“We thank Ariel for his many contributions to ESPN’s MMA coverage and beyond. We had hoped to have him continue in that role and made him an offer to remain with ESPN,” the network told Outkick.com. “He chose to explore new opportunities and we wish him the best.”

Helwani took to social media to confirm his departure from ESPN and stress it was his decision to leave the sports broadcaster.

“It’s been a great three-year run – there’s no hard feelings here,” Helwani said in a video statement on Instagram. “ESPN did offer me a new contract. I signed for three years back in 2018. They offered me a new contract. I was given the opportunity to look at what was out there for me and I found a lot of exciting opportunities and a lot of things I think the fans will be pumped about, as I am as well.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The 38-year-old hinted that his next move is already decided although he stopped short of revealing exactly what that will be. According to The New York Post, Helwani is set to link up with The Action Network.

Do you think Ariel Helwani has made the right call by leaving ESPN?