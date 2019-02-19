Anthony Smith Goes Off On ‘Skittish’ Colby Covington

Anthony Smith goes off on former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington in a recent interview.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is slated to make his next title defense against Anthony Smith in the headliner of the UFC 235 pay-per-view event.

Earlier this month, Colby attempted to troll Jones through the power of social media. However, Smith shut him down. Thus, while doing a recent interview, Smith made it clear that he’s tired of hearing about Colby.

The reason for this and his defense of Jones is due to Colby talking about losing his own title shot then throwing him under the bus. This didn’t sit well with the title contender.



“The only reason I said anything in that situation to Colby is because, a month ago when Colby was going off about losing his own title shot, he threw me under the bus almost to defend himself for needing one,” Smith explained Monday on The MMA Hour. “Like, ‘Well, Anthony Smith got one and he’s a piece of shit, so why can’t I get one?’ And I just, it’s the same with the Luke Rockhold thing. Like, I just hate people that are just assholes for no reason.”

“He looks like a scared cat when he’s not around all the cameras — and I understand what he’s doing, I get it, but he’s put himself in a position where he can’t just be a normal person in normal places anymore because he’s pissed everybody off. So, he has to hide off in the corner of the gym the whole time and keep looking over his shoulder because he doesn’t know who wants to come in and slap him in the back of the head, and that’s how he is away from the cameras and everyone else. And that’s my only issue, is that he’s just attacking people who are not in his way. It’d be like me attacking ‘55ers. Like, what’s the point of that? I don’t understand how that puts you forward in your career anymore.”



The UFC 235 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass.

