Kicking off the UFC 261 main card is a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute.

Round 1: A lot of feeling out before Crute lands a body kick and follows it up with a leg kick. Smith backs Crute up with a jab. Smith stings him with a jab a few moments later. Crute lands a few of his leg kicks but it’s the jabs from Smith that are the most impactful. Crute, however, is making problems for Smith with his leg kicks. Smith lands a leg kick but avoids a big shot from Crute. Smith drops Crute with a leg kick but the Aussie responds with a well-timed takedown attempt and lands a number of strikes. Smith gets up but Crute takes him down again. The round ends but Crute can’t even stand up properly. He probably took nerve damage as the fight is at risk of being stopped. The fight is stopped.

Official result: Anthony Smith defeats Jimmy Crute via TKO doctor stoppage (R1, 5:00).