Anthony Pettis Teases Fight With Welterweight Title Contender

Anthony Pettis teases a potential showdown against a top title contender in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Prior to his latest fight, the former UFC lightweight champion was able to score submission win in the second round over Michael Chiesa to put him back to his winning ways. This fight went down the UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

However, he suffered another defeat when he lost to Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 by second-round doctor stoppage. This put him in a 2-3 MMA record in his last five bouts.

Now, he’s considering to make the move to welterweight and already has a potential fight in mind. That would be against top contender Stephen Thompson. He dropped the teaser when he wrote the following on his official Instagram account:

“Heard somebody is looking for a fight. What you guys think? Take my talents to WW and take on the boy? Comment. Let me know if y’all get excited for this one. #showtime #lovethis #forthefans #teampettis.”

It’s possible that UFC officials make this fight official as Thompson doesn’t have his next fight lined up yet. He was seeking a fight against Robbie Lawler in the first quarter of this year but that appears not to be happening. Ben Askren is expected to fight the former UFC champ.

