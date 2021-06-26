Anthony Pettis suffered his second straight defeat inside the PFL cage last night.

‘Showtime’ dropped to a split decision loss to Raush Manfio in the PFL 6 co-main event last night and has therefore not qualified for the lightweight play offs.

The former UFC champion started the fight well and seemingly picked points throughout the first two rounds. However, a decision win was never going to be enough for Pettis who needed a stoppage to guarantee his place in the lightweight play offs. Unfortunately for Pettis, the tables turned in round three as Manfio landed a flush knee that dropped the MMA veteran. Pettis survived to see the scorecard which somewhat surprisingly went in favour of Manfio who takes home the biggest win of his career by split decision.

Check out the highlights below.

HUGE knee by @RaushManfio put Anthony Pettis on the mat 😬 #2021PFL6 pic.twitter.com/7iyuqQRGsv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

What’s next for Anthony Pettis?