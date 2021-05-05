Anthony Johnson believes his late replacement opponent, Jose Augusto, is “more dangerous” than his original foe, Yoel Romeo.

‘Rumble’ was supposed to square off against Romero at Bellator 258 in a couple of days.

Unfortunately, the former UFC title challenger failed his pre-fight medical and was pulled from the fight.

Johnson is keen to end his retirement as soon as possible and therefore accepted a late-notice opponent change.

He’ll now square off against Jose Augusto on Friday night.

Augusto enjoyed an impressive Bellator debut last month.

The Brazilian quickly submitted Jonathan Wilson to stretch his current win streak to five.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Johnson spoke about Romero exiting the bout and what he expects from Augusto.

“Yeah man, it is what it is. Johnson said. “And I wish I could fight him this weekend, but I got another opponent in Jose, who is on a five-fight win streak. To me, he’s more dangerous than Yoel. This man has everything to gain and nothing to lose. And there were other fighters that wanted to fight me and step in, but their time will come. If they want some sauce, they’ll get it.”

“They had an opponent in mind, but it just wasn’t worth my time and effort. Johnson added. Or they said I could fight Yoel in July, but I’m like, I’m not waiting till July and I done put in all this work to fight Yoel. So big props to Jose, man, for stepping up. I have so much respect for that man just for doing that. Because that’s not just dangerous for me, it’s dangerous for him. But it’s such a big opportunity for him.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

