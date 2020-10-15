The soon to return light-heavyweight knockout artist, Anthony Johnson has landed a concussive blow to middleweight contender Paulo Costa via social media. ‘Rumble’ who is due to return to the Octagon in 2021 was critical of Costa in the aftermath of UFC 253. The 36-year-old ripped the Brazilian for his attitude before, during, and after his fight against Israel Adesanya, he said.

“Stylebender was serious, Costa came in thinking that he’s just a white belt, he’s nothing, he’s skinny,” Johnson continued. “Hey, being skinny has its advantages, dude. I don’t understand all of a sudden either why Costa is getting so upset after he saw what Stylebender did to him, you know? I was like ‘Dude, you were the one talking so much and then he gets you at the end and now you mad? Because he embarrassed you? Come on man, grow some balls. Man up to that.’ It is what it is. You can’t demand a rematch either after a performance like that either. That’s not smart. That’s not gonna sell for sure.”

Two weeks later and Costa has responded to Johnson, telling him to shut up and taking jabs at his frequent weight changes.

“Anthony Rumble Johnson shut up moron you even don’t know which weight class you should fight,” Costa wrote on social media.

‘Rumble’ quickly fired back at Costa, mocking the middleweight contender about the humping celebration he is so mad about and warning Costa that he isn’t someone to attack online.

“I don’t do the talking back and forth but the last BBC you did that to fucked your ass at the end DOGGY STYLE. Now your name is LOOSE BOOTY You must want missionary next by me? I respect you but make sure you know your role… I’m not the 1 kid,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

