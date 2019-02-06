Anthony Johnson Addresses Potential UFC Comeback

Anthony Johnson addresses what would it take for him to decide to make a return to MMA competition once again.

The former title contender recently announced a new partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. It should be noted that it’s not in a fighting role as he’s still under contract with the UFC.

Following his loss to Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 210. Johnson shocked everyone by retiring from MMA. It was his second title loss to Cormier, who also beat “Rumble” in 2015, and it ended Johnson’s three-fight winning streak.

While doing a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Luke Thomas, the former UFC star noted that if he did return to MMA then he would want to fight at heavyweight.



“If the price is right, anything can happen,” Johnson said (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “He [Dana White] knows that when the time is right, we’ll talk about it. But right now, the time just isn’t right. There’s no point.”

“If I’m gonna do it I wanna do it at heavyweight,” Johnson continued. “Everybody can eat, be fat, and happy and go out there and slug it out and see what happens.”