Exclusive | ‘I’ll Never Ask Them to Do What I Haven’t Done’: Anthony Birchak’s Warrior Mentality Fuels His Comeback

Anthony Birchak, a former UFC veteran and seasoned MMA fighter, is set to make his return to the cage at BORROKA 2 on March 28, where he will face Nick Aguirre. After stepping away from active competition to focus on coaching and building his gym, Birchak, now 39, is embracing a comeback fueled by his passion for leading by example.

Anthony Birchak

During his short retirement, Anthony Birchak dedicated himself to mentoring young athletes, instilling discipline and work ethic. However, the pull of competition proved too strong. “I promised myself I’d stay retired,” he said, “but Mercedes [his wife] told me, ‘I’m tired of seeing you depressed. You gotta do something.’”

Known for his aggressive style and grappling expertise as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Birchak exudes confidence ahead of his fight with Aguirre. He dismissed Aguirre’s grappling as inferior, saying, “Cool, you take me down and get lucky. Now you’re in my guard.” With only one submission loss in the last four years at high-level tournaments, Birchak believes his wrestling and jiu-jitsu are on another level as it comes to MMA.

On coaching, he explained:

“I always talk about the kings of old who would sit on top of the hill and watch their whole army go to battle in the valley below. I don’t wanna be that king. I wanna be the king that fucking rides the horse into battle with my guys. So, when I’m trying to teach these kids how to wrestle at a high level and be high-level athletes. “I tell them: “You gotta get up at 5 in the morning. You gotta be running at lunch. You gotta be training in the afternoon. You gotta be running when you get home.” And they’re like, “Cool, let’s see you do it.” And I’m like, “Motherf*ckers, I’m 39. I already did my 5:00 AM. I’ve already done everything I’m asking you to do. I’ll never ask you guys to do something I haven’t done a thousand times already.”

Birchak’s return isn’t just about personal glory—it’s about inspiring the next generation. “I’ll never ask my guys to do something I haven’t done a thousand times,” he said. As he prepares to ride into battle once more, Birchak embodies the warrior spirit that has defined his career.