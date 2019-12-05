Spread the word!













Aniah Blanchard “went for the gun” before she was shot to her death by murder suspect Ibraheem Yazeed according to court affidavits.

Blanchard was missing since late October until remains — later confirmed to be hers — were discovered in Macon County, Alabama last month.

Ibraheem Yazeed was one of three suspects arrested in connection to her kidnapping and was recently solely charged with her murder after it came to light that Blanchard was shot dead.

“In the interests of public safety, I can say that the investigation has determined Ibraheem Yazeed to be the lone person responsible for Aniah’s abduction and her murder and he remains in the Lee County jail without bond,’’ Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “Mr. Yazeed remains innocent of any charges against him until his guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“From its first moments, law enforcement moved swiftly and methodically to find Aniah’s abductor, her murderer, and her. The process of seeing justice done on behalf of Aniah and her family will not be swift, but it will be thorough. It is my intention that the response to this horrific crime serve as a warning to anyone who believes they want to come to Lee County and engage in violent criminal behavior. You will be dealt with and the consequences will be severe.”

According to an unindentified person located by police (via MMA Junkie), “Yazeed was seen at a residence in Montgomery wearing only shorts, with a gun tucked into the shorts.”

The court affidavit also mentions that “during a subsequent conversation with Yazeed, Yazeed admitted to shooting a girl, and stated the girl ‘went for the gun.'”

Yazeed is set to appear in court on Thursday to face a bond revocation on his previous charges of kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and possession of marijuana. He was notably free on bond from those charges.