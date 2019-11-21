Aniah Blanchard Kidnapping Suspect Denied Bond, DNA Test Ordered

Spread the word!













Ibraheem Yazeed — the main suspect in the kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard — has been denied bond in his case.

Yazeed was initially charged without bond, but his latest appeal was denied by a Lee County judge on Wednesday according to MMA Junkie. In addition, he has been ordered to submit a DNA test despite his attorney Elijah Beaver’s failed attempts at getting it overruled.

Blanchard has been missing since late last month. The 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris was last seen at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama. Her car was later found with the “DNA of a male profile” which is why Yazeed is now being ordered to take a test.

Yazeed was also allegedly seen by a witness “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.” In addition, Yazeed’s charging documents showed that there was blood “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” in Blanchard’s vehicle. The witness was not publicly identified in the courtroom.

Yazeed was arrested on November 7. He was out on bond for a kidnapping and attempted murder from another jurisdiction at the time.

If you have any information regarding the case, please contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.