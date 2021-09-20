Julius Anglickas will get the opportunity of a lifetime.
Bellator recently announced that the Lithuanian-born fighter will step in to fight Vadim Nemkov in the semifinals of the light heavyweight grand prix at Bellator 268 on October 16.
Anglickas — who was originally set to fight grand prix alternate Karl Albrektsson — will now have the opportunity to not only advance to the finals of the grand prix, but also do it as the new Bellator 205-pound champion.
He would face the winner of the other semifinal between Ryan Bader and Corey Andeson which also takes place at Bellator 268.
Nemkov — who defeated Phil Davis to reach the semifinals — was originally slated to fight former UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson. However, “Rumble” recently pulled out due to illness.
Anglickas is coming off a unanimous decision win over Gregory Milliard in April and hasn’t suffered defeat since his sole pro loss which came back in June 2016. He holds a 10-1 record overall.