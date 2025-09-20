Muslim Tulshaev Unleashes Savage Knee to KO Andrzej Grzebyk in the First: KSW 110 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Andrzej Grzebyk vs. Muslim Tulshaev: KSW 110 Highlights

Muslim Tulshaev closed out KSW 110 with a highlight-reel knockout over Andrzej Grzebyk.

As Grzebyk turned up the heat, Tulshaev unleashed a hellacious knee near the fence that caught his overzealous opponent clean. Tulshaev followed up the shot with a right hand that sent Grzebyk crashing to the canvas. Moments later, the referee stepped in, bringing a stop to the bout with less than a minute to go in the opening round.

Official Result: Muslim Tulshaev def. Andrzej Grzebyk via TKO (knee to right hand) at 4:09 of Round 1.

Tulshaev moved to 14-3 in his MMA career and extended his unbeaten streak under the KSW banner to four. As for Grzebyk, the Rzeszów native dropped to 22-8 overall and is now sitting on back-to-back losses for the first time since 2022.

Check Out Highlights From Andrzej Grzebyk vs. Muslim Tulshaev at KSW 110:

