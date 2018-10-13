Highlights: Unreal Knee Knockout Begins Bellator 207 Main Card

Mandel Nallo absolutely flattened Carrington Banks in the opening bout of the Bellator 207 main card from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday night (Oct. 12, 2018).

Canada’s Nallo (6-0) took on Banks (7-1) in a feature main card bout at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. It didn’t end well for “The Jetsetter” as a result.

The fighters started to find their rhythm in round two. Nallo connected with one of the hardest knees you will ever see in MMA. The win extended Nallo’s flawless record to 7-0. It was also the first time Banks had ever been stopped by strikes.

Watch it right here: