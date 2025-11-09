Andrei Arlovski declares interest in Jake Paul boxing match

Mixed martial arts legend Andrei Arlovski has declared that he is interested in a boxing match against Jake Paul.

As we know, Andrei Arlovski is a heavyweight icon in mixed martial arts. He achieved some wonderful things throughout his career, and arguably one of the most impressive things on his resume has been his longevity. At the age of 46, he is set to venture into the world of Misfits Boxing when he battles Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke tonight.

Beyond that, it certainly seems like Andrei Arlovski is playing to keep going for at least a little bit longer. When it comes to Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer is on the hunt for a new opponent after his initially scheduled boxing showdown with Gervonta Davis fell through due to Tank’s legal issues.

In a recent interview, Andrei Arlovski declared his interest in taking on The Problem Child.

Andrei Arlovski is open to Jake Paul boxing match

“My manager told me you have an opportunity to fight in a boxing match,” Arlovski told MMA Fighting. “Would you like to? I said absolutely, let’s go. That’s how it happened.

“To be honest with you, shame on me, I never heard about [Misfits]. But right after a little bit, I found out that Tony Ferguson is fighting over there. I guess I’ll find out soon.”

“I called [Jake Paul],” Arlovski said. “It’s going to be dreams come true but one step at a time. I need to beat my first opponent and then we’ll see what’s going to happen after but absolutely [I want to fight him].

“Another famous YouTuber but you have to respect that he trains a lot, spends a lot of money on his boxing coaches so I guess he’s not a joke. But like I said, one step at a time and we’ll see what happens after.”

“Absolutely [I would fight him in December],” Arlovski said. “For me best case scenario all my MMA career, I’m telling them I would love to fight three or four times, the best case scenario five times a year. If you’re not injured, you’re good, like Nike, just do it. But like I said, as usual, one step at a time.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting