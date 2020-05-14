Andrei Arlovski Leads UFC Jacksonville Salaries with $325,000 Payday

Spread the word!













Andrei Arlovski returned to the win column at UFC Jacksonville and also took home the biggest purse of the night.

According to figures released by the Florida State Boxing Commission — though no specific figures for “show” or “win” purses were disclosed — the former UFC heavyweight champion earned a purse of $325,000.

Another heavyweight in Ben Rothwell also earned big as his split decision win over Ovince Saint Preux netted him $260,000. The event headliners in Glover Teixeira and Anthony Smith, meanwhile, earned $230,000 and $130,000 respectively.

Teixeira also earned a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus as did Drew Dober, Brian Kelleher and Hunter Azure.

Full UFC Jacksonville Salaries

Below are the full purses without the inclusion of any sponsorship money or discretionary bonuses (via MMA Fighting):

Main Card (ESPN+)

Glover Teixeira ($280,000) def. Anthony Smith ($130,000)

Ben Rothwell: ($260,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($95,000)

Drew Dober: ($116,000) def. Alexander Hernandez ($36,000)

Ricky Simon: ($60,000) def. Ray Borg: ($46,000)

Andrei Arlovski: ($325,000) def. Philipe Lins: ($80,000)

Thiago Moises: ($24,000) def. Michael Johnson: ($83,000)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Sijara Eubanks: ($66,000) def. Sarah Moras: ($23,000)

Omar Morales: ($24,000) def. Gabriel Benitez: ($40,000)

Brian Kelleher: ($110,000) def. Hunter Azure: ($62,000)

Chase Sherman: ($28,000) def. Ike Villanueva: ($12,000)

What do you make of the UFC Jacksonville salaries?