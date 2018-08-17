Andrea Lee Refuses To Discuss Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Women’s flyweight Andrea Lee refuses to discuss an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband.

Shreveport, Louisiana police are awaiting a judge’s signature for an affidavit that will allow them to proceed with an arrest warrant for Donny Aaron.

Aaron is the husband of UFC flyweight Andrea Lee. The warrant will give authorities permission to visit Aaron’s home and investigate a report of domestic violence against Lee. Shreveport PD spokesperson Angie Willhite said obtaining the judge’s signature could take up to a week.

She told MMA Junkie the following:

“We always encourage people turn themselves in if they know they are wanted in connection with a crime,” Willhite said. “I don’t know this gentleman. I don’t know his character, and I don’t know if he’s the type of person who would do that. But I think there’s certainly enough information out there that we’re looking for him.”

Aaron is being accused of domestic violence/battery and false imprisonment against Lee, whom he has been married to for five years. A report that has been released to the public revealed the alleged incident came on August 4th and into August 5th.

Lee declined to comment on the incident when asked by MMA Junkie. Lee claimed she won’t let it affect her career in the UFC, however:

“I’m not going to talk about it right now,” she said. “I’m trying to move forward with things for my family. It’s not going to affect my UFC career.”

Lee’s friend and fellow MMA fighter, Andy Nguyen, called police after Aaron allegedly tried to burn Lee with a cigarette and choke her. The witness statement was obtained by MyMMANews.com.

Willhite claims the Shreveport police did not release the statement and did not confirm or deny its authenticity. Nguyen also trains at Aaron’s Karate Mafia gym and reportedly lived with the couple during the alleged incident. Aaron, who was heavily intoxicated, accused Lee of cheating on him.

Aaron’s father tried to restrain him and another housemate refused to intervene, saying “This happens all the time.” Nguyen also claims Aaron has been abusing Lee for years.

Lee is touted as one of the top rising contenders in the newly-created women’s flyweight division.