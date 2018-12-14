Andrea Lee Reacts To Jessica-Rose Clark’s UFC Milwaukee Withdrawal

UFC Flyweight Andrea Lee is discouraged about her fight cancellation this weekend, but she’s already looking forward after her latest setback.

Lee was supposed to fight Jessica Rose-Clark at this weekend’s UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee Wisconsin. However, Rose-Clark was deemed medically unfit to fight and pulled from the fight.

Obviously disappointed, Lee took to social media to address her fans, and she was all class.

“Sorry guys my fight was scratched, it’s kinda funny actually, considering how crappy 2018 has been. I’ve made no excuses though, I came prepared, I trained hard, camp was AMAZING, I water loaded, I ate my meals, I started my cut as soon as I stepped off the plane, actually before I got on the plane, I cut all day yesterday and was at 128 when I went to bed and woke up at 127, I’m always ready. I know Jess wanted to fight as badly as I did and it’s just unfortunate how these things turn out, I hope she is well and healthy. It sucks for the both of us. Please don’t talk shit, it’s over and we are focused on the next. Auction for the hat starts now and will end dec 18, bidding starts 150$. DM me or message me below.”

During her weight cut, Clark lost consciousness. She was transported to a local hospital where UFC officials subsequently ruled her out of Saturday’s event. Matchmakers were unable to find a suitable replacment given the short notice.

UFC on FOX 31 will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The card will move on with 12 fights now due to this unfortunate situation.