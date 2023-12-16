Andre Fili Scores First-Round TKO Against Lucas Almeida With a Cracking Right Hand – UFC 296 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Andre Fili

Losing three of his last four inside the Octagon, Andre Fili was hard-pressed for a win at UFC 296 on Saturday night.

Fili stepped into the cage determined to close out 2023 on a high note and he did exactly that, scoring a brutal first-round knockout of Brazilian standout Lucas Almeida during the early prelims portion of the final pay-per-view event of the year.

With nearly 90 seconds left in the opening round, ‘Touchy’ uncockred a short right hook that caught Almeida on the button and sent him crashing to the canvas.

READ MORE:  Video - UFC Star Alex Pereira fakes proposal to girlfriend in front of Eiffel Tower

Following his opponent to the ground, Fili unleashed a flurry of strikes that forced the referee to step in, calling for the stoppage and giving fans their second finish in as many fights.

Official Result: Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida TKO at 3:32 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights from andre fili vs. lucas almeida at UFC 296 below:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts