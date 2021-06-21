UFC legend Anderson Silva says that he is open to working with the Paul brothers.

On Saturday, Silva beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision in his return to boxing. At the tender age of 46, Silva looked rather good considering how his last couple of UFC bouts went. The MMA community were showering Silva with praise all night long and he even got the respect of Jake Paul. Paul sent out this tweet last night asking Silva to box Roy Jones Jr. on the undercard of his next fight against Tyron Woodley.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Based of Silva’s response, he seems fairly open to the idea. (H/T mmajunkie.com)

“Wow – yes, absolutely,” Silva said. “I respect both. I have a great relationship with both brothers, and yeah, I think this is possible, too. That’s entertaining. It’s a fight, but it’s entertaining. Logan and his brother are amazing guys. The people like to talk a lot about the guys, but they’re very good people. I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe.”

Silva has been talking about boxing Jones Jr. for years now. While he was the UFC middleweight champion he wanted to take a detour into boxing but could not because of his contract with the UFC. Now that he is not under contract, he is free to fight whoever he wants. The Paul brothers have shown that they will pay fighters big money to either fight them or be on their undercard, so the money is definitely there if he wants it.

Do you think Anderson Silva should box Roy Jones Jr. on the Paul/Woodley undercard?