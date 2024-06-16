Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fight to a draw in uneventful boxing bout – Silva vs. Sonnen Highlights
More than 12 years removed from their last meeting inside the Octagon, former middleweight world champion Anderson Silva and three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen went toe-to-toe in a five-round exhibition boxing match in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Unfortunately, the fight failed to live up to the hype as both men were simply going through the motions for much of the contest. From the opening bell, Sonnen attempted to put pressure on Silva, peppering him with a series of strikes with very little behind them. Silva avoided any real damage and landed the cleaner shots for the majority of the matchup.
Once in the later rounds, ‘The Spider‘ started to look like his old self, dancing around the ring and doing a brilliant bit of counterstriking, but by then, it was far too late to redeem their lackluster clash.
Official Result: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen is ruled a draw after five rounds.