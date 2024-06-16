Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fight to a draw in uneventful boxing bout – Silva vs. Sonnen Highlights

More than 12 years removed from their last meeting inside the Octagon, former middleweight world champion Anderson Silva and three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen went toe-to-toe in a five-round exhibition boxing match in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Unfortunately, the fight failed to live up to the hype as both men were simply going through the motions for much of the contest. From the opening bell, Sonnen attempted to put pressure on Silva, peppering him with a series of strikes with very little behind them. Silva avoided any real damage and landed the cleaner shots for the majority of the matchup.

Once in the later rounds, ‘The Spider‘ started to look like his old self, dancing around the ring and doing a brilliant bit of counterstriking, but by then, it was far too late to redeem their lackluster clash.

Official Result: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen is ruled a draw after five rounds.

Check Out Highlights From Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at Spaten Fight Night in Brazil

Avisa que é ele! Anderson Silva já chegou pra sua última luta. Histórico! 💚 #SpatenFightNight pic.twitter.com/vWiDtLH2zk — gshow (@gshow) June 16, 2024

🥊 Chael Sonnen makes his way to the ring for his boxing debut against Anderson Silva 🔥#SpatenFightNight #Boxingpic.twitter.com/Su2lMzHBs2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 16, 2024

Chael Sonnen Vs Anderson Silva is absolute snorefest. Sorry to anyone who paid for this. #boxing #spatenfightnight pic.twitter.com/zFtGXx9SHw — Whale (@WhaleBoiSwim) June 16, 2024

🇧🇷 Anderson Silva e 🇺🇸 Chael Sonnen e alguns dos seus ataques na luta de boxe pelo Spaten Fight Night, agora há pouco, em São Paulo.#FaixaCombate #SpatenFightNight pic.twitter.com/PigUrcEpHS — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) June 16, 2024