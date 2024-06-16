Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fight to a draw in uneventful boxing bout – Silva vs. Sonnen Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen fight to a draw in uneventful boxing bout - Silva vs. Sonnen Highlights

More than 12 years removed from their last meeting inside the Octagon, former middleweight world champion Anderson Silva and three-time title challenger Chael Sonnen went toe-to-toe in a five-round exhibition boxing match in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Unfortunately, the fight failed to live up to the hype as both men were simply going through the motions for much of the contest. From the opening bell, Sonnen attempted to put pressure on Silva, peppering him with a series of strikes with very little behind them. Silva avoided any real damage and landed the cleaner shots for the majority of the matchup.

GQKoVu9WEAAgRyG

Once in the later rounds, ‘The Spider‘ started to look like his old self, dancing around the ring and doing a brilliant bit of counterstriking, but by then, it was far too late to redeem their lackluster clash.

READ MORE:  UFC CBO Hunter Campbell flew to Dublin in last-ditch attempt to save Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Official Result: Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen is ruled a draw after five rounds.

Check Out Highlights From Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at Spaten Fight Night in Brazil

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler 'very much in limbo' as the UFC scrambles to 'figure out a Plan B'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts