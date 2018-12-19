Anderson Silva Training With Only Fighter To KO Israel Adesanya

Anderson Silva will fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. To ready himself, the former middleweight champ has enlisted the help of the only man to knock out the “Stylebender”.

To help him prepare for the unbeaten phenom, Silva has turned to one of Adesanya’s former adversaries, Glory champion Alex Pereira. MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi reported that Silva has brought Pereira in to train with him in the lead-up to the Adesanya fight.

Pereira is a Brazilian fighter who currently holds the Glory Middleweight world title. He holds two key victories over “The Last Stylebender” under kickboxing rules. In 2016, Pereira and Adesanya first met with the Brazilian taking a decison win. Things got worse for Adesanya one year later when they rematched, as Pereira would knock the “Stylebender” out cold.

Watch below as Pereira uses his footwork to get inside the rangy Adesanya and ultimately land a vicious left hook.

Pereira scores most of his knockouts with his left hook. It’s likely he has been working with Silva on just that. That’s the very same weapon that he used to knock off Dustin Jacoby in a nasty KO found here.

Adesanya is reported to have a boxing record of 75-5-1. While boxing records aren’t always the most accurate, Pereira does account for two of those five losses.

It would seem like Silva has chosen wisely heading into his fight with “The Last Stylebender”. Since losing the middleweight strap to Chris Weidman back in 2013, Silva has scored only one win. He defeated Derek Brunson by decision in a fight that many people thought Brunson won.

Although he is widely considered the middleweight GOAT, he will be a sizable underdog when these two face off at UFC 234.