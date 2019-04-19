Anderson Silva Responds To Former Coach’s Attack On Student

Anderson Silva has given his thoughts about his former Muay Thai coach’s assault on an ex-student.

Silva’s former Muay Thai coach, Diogenes Assahida, just so happened to be standing outside of his gym when a former student named Ulisses Teodoro decided to stroll by sporting his new gym’s gear.

Well, that didn’t sit too well with Assahida, who just so happened to be the gentleman responsible for training Silva heading into his title-winning Rich Franklin rivalry.

In the tweet posted by Guilherme Cruz, you can watch Assahida wave his former pupil around the corner before sucker punching Teodoro.

Treinador Diogenes Assahida se vangloria de agredir um ex-aluno que, segundo ele, teria falado mal dele após trocar de equipe — e ter passado em frente à sua academia usando uma camisa do outro time. Pra ele, mereceu a agressão. Lamentável.



Segue o vídeo que viralizou: pic.twitter.com/BnlPeydr2B — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) April 9, 2019

“I’ve lost my head, but s**t … we need to go back to the samurai era, you have to honor your master, your professor,” Assahida said in a video trying to explain his actions. “You have to honor yourself. You have to wear the same shirt forever, listen to your master and professor.”

Since the April incident, the video has gone viral causing a fair amount of uproar. During a recent UFC media event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Silva gave his feeling on the attack.

”I think each person has its own views,” Silva said (via MMA Fighting). “I’m from a time where you respect your coach, the coach respected the student. I never had any problem with any of my coaches, I’ve always respected them. I have (Rogerio) Camoes, master (Luiz) Dorea and master (Ricardo) De La Riva as second fathers for me because they are always helping me, always showing me the path to go to get to where I want.”

”That’s an isolated fact, it’s sad because when you’re titled a master you have to give the example no matter if your student leaves the gym or not if he continues or not. He has to follow his own path. The moment you open a gym, and you pass your knowledge forward, you can’t stop this student from creating his own path. Unfortunately, each person has his own views and opinions about it. It’s an unfortunate fact.”