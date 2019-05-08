Anderson Silva Pushing For Dana White To Make Conor McGregor Fight Happen

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva pushing for UFC President Dana White to make a dream fight happen between him and the biggest star in the UFC. That opponent would be former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Silva joins a long list of stars who have called out McGregor for a fight due to the amount of money that they can earn by fighting the Irish Superstar.

The former UFC middleweight champion elaborated on his mindset and desire to get this fight booked during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Come on, boss,” Silva says … “Give this show for the fans. Give this show for the fans of UFC.”

Keep in mind that this isn’t the first time that Anderson wanted this fight to get booked. In fact, he’s wanted it since Conor said in October 2018 he’d be “interested” in fighting Anderson.

Silva also has the perfect weight class for the scrap which would be middleweight. Keep in mind that the heaviest weight class that McGregor has fought at was welterweight.

“It’s good money for you, Dana. And, a good challenge for me and Conor.” “That’s the good fight for me and Conor … It’s a super, super, super fight.”

Silva must get past his next challenge in his pro-MMA career. He’ll fight Jared Cannonier in a middleweight bout as the co-main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view event. This show is set to take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.