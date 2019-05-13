Anderson Silva Issues Statement On Knee Injury That Caused UFC 237 Loss

Spread the word!













Anderson Silva has issued a statement on the odd turn of events that occurred in his latest fight under the UFC banner.

At the UFC 237 pay-per-view event, he lost to Jared Cannonier when a kick from Cannonier dropped Silva and he went down with a knee injury. Silva was grabbing his right knee in pain. This show took place on Saturday night (May 11, 2019) at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

The medical suspensions for this show have already been released and revealed that Silva was given a 180-day medical suspension by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA). He’ll be out until clearance of his right knee. “The Spider” is expected to have an MRI on Monday.

Since dropping the title to Chris Weidman back at the UFC 162 pay-per-view event in July 2013, he’s been on a rollercoaster ride. Coming into UFC 237, Silva was 1-5-1 with his most recent win coming over Derek Brunson by decision at the UFC 208 event in February 2017. He lost to Israel Adesanya by decision at UFC 234.

Silva took to his official Instagram account where he issued the following statement:

”Until the limit, pain is your friend. It shows you’re not dead yet,” Silva wrote in Portuguese. “They say that great symbols become great targets. Maybe. But the most important thing is not to victimize yourself. If you fall, get up. If it’s broken, fix it. No giving up or thinking that you can’t because you lost one battle.

”The saying is, I’m going until the end and the more they pressure me, the more I’ll want to to go until the end. There’s nothing more wild than feeling sorry for yourself. An old lion, surrounded by hungry hyenas, crazy to eat him, and he stills fights until death without ever giving up or feeling sorry for himself. And it won’t be different with me. Strength and honor.”