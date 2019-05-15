Anderson Silva Could Return To UFC Soon

Spread the word!













It appeared that Anderson Silva suffered a serious injury against Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of last weekend’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

‘The Killa Gorilla’ nailed the legendary ‘Spider’ with a vicious low kick towards the end of the first round. The all-time great former champion fell to the canvas in pain, and the fight was called shortly thereafter. It seemed Silva sustained a serious knee injury, putting his career in jeopardy.

Silva underwent an MRI on the knee this Monday. According to ESPN Brazil, sources informed them the results were encouraging. His team was afraid he had torn his ACL or other ligaments. However, this didn’t happen. Silva did suffer dislocation of his knee.

But he will not require surgery as a result of the injury. ‘The Spider’ should be able to recover with physical therapy. He reportedly began that treatment the day after the fight Silva issued a statement on the injury that made it seem he was far from done fighting.

Silva allegedly had issues with the knee during training camp and aggravated the injury during fight week. But he didn’t want to pull out of his return to his home country of Brazil. He injured it further in the loss to Cannonier, yet it seems like he will be able to return somewhat soon.

His team told ESPN he will be ready to return soon. Is that the right decision?