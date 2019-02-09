Amanda Nunes Sets Sights On Winning Third UFC Title

Amanda Nunes sets sights on winning some more UFC gold after capturing the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight titles. This is a strong goal to have for someone who is already eyeing retirement from the sport.

Just last week it was revealed that Nunes was looking at retirement from MMA while waiting on a potential fight against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

It was reported that the UFC is looking at booking the two-division champion against Holm at the upcoming UFC 237 pay-per-view event. It turns out that her own mother is calling on her to finally retire.



”My mother woke up the other day and said, ‘Come here, can you retire now?’ And I said, ‘Mother, if I want to,” Nunes said to ESPN Brasil. “I’ve already achieved what I wanted in the sport, I’m already living a quiet life. ‘ And she replied: ‘That’s good then, right? Let’s retire then. ‘ And that last fight (against Cyborg) for [my mom] was a [struggle to go through].”



When it comes to a third title, Nunes is looking to go after the UFC women’s flyweight title that is currently held by Valentina Shevchenko, who she had already defeated twice.



”Every time I wake up, I see the belts, and I think I can get more, collect more,” Nunes said. “I know I have the capacity, so I have this will. It’s possible. But I need some time. I need a year to get ready. I’m not afraid, but I need time. If I go down this path I’ll take that belt, but I have to be ready.”

