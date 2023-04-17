Current undisputed UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes has been tipped to consider her fighting future ahead of her expected Octagon return at UFC 289 in June – that is according to former champion and upcoming opponent, Julianna Peña, at least.

Slated to take main event honors at UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, undisputed featherweight and bantamweight queen, Amanda Nunes will attempt to settle her rivalry with the above-mentioned Peña, having reclaimed her bantamweight crown from the Washington native last August.

Amanda Nunes avenged her loss to Julianna Peña last year

Headlining the promotion’s return to Canada, Nunes takes main event honors against The Ultimate Fighter victor and former bantamweight champion, off the back of a dominant unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) victory in their title re-run.

Dropping her bantamweight crown to Peña in what has been heralded as one of the greatest upset wins in Octagon history, Nunes was submitted with a second round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 back in December 2021.

Attempting to set herself apart from Peña and take bragging rights in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match, Nunes, has, however, been touted to walk away from the sport in the near future.

“People from her (Amanda Nunes’) team are telling me she’s already one foot out the door,” Julianna Peña told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “She wants to have babies. She wants to go visit her family in Brazil. She’s not focused and in it to win it, not like I am. They’re literally telling me – her friends are telling me [she’s close to retirement].”

“People that know her and are close to her and her camp, are saying she’s already one foot out the door – ‘She doesn’t want to fight you,’” Julianna Peña explained. “I believe that. I know that that’s true.” (Transcribed by MMANews)